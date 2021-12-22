PennDOT offers holiday travel tips after multiple crashes involving black ice

(WHTM) — There were several crashes on Wednesday morning because of black ice.

Reports were mostly in Lancaster and Southern York County. Fritzi Schreffler with PennDOT urges drivers to pay attention to the forecast if the temperature will be around freezing. She says slow down and if you hit black ice, don’t slam on your brakes, which will send you into a skid.

“If it’s too late and that’s already happening, don’t overcorrect. So if your car is going this way, don’t overcorrect to go the opposite direction. Slightly turn your wheel in the direction of your spin to hopefully be able to straighten things out,” Schreffler said.

Schreffler also says if you’re traveling for the holidays, be careful not just for ice, but be aware of other drivers too.