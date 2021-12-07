PennDOT officials celebrate completion of I-83 widening in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT officials gathered for an important celebration.

Tuesday marked the completion of the I-83 widening project along a busy stretch of roadway between the Colonial Park and Derry Street exits. The work also consisted of additional line painting and sign maintenance. The project cost more than $104 million. PennDOT officials say the work was needed to help ease traffic congestion in a region that continues to grow.

“We have about 100,000 vehicles that use this facility every day through the region and make it vital to the area’s economy and an important transportation hub in the northeastern part of the United States,” Acting Secretary for Highway Administration, Mike Keiser said.

The next phase of the I-83 widening project will be near the 29th and Cameron Streets. Construction bids will begin in 2023.