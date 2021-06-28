PennDOT opens diverging diamond interchange in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT opened a diverging diamond interchange or DDI in York County on Sunday.

The DDI is the third in the state and second in the south-central region. It officially opened on Sunday, June 27 at 3 p.m. on I-83 Exit 4-Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township.

According to a release “The new DDI configuration includes two lanes in each direction of Route 851. In this configuration, Route 851 traffic approaching the I-83 underpass crosses to the left side of the road at signalized intersections then returns to the right side of the road at a signalized intersection on the opposite end of the interchange.”

The nearly $30 million project replaced both I-83 bridges over Route 851, improved on and off ramps, installed traffic signals, drainage, sidewalks, lighting, guiderails, signs, and road markings.

