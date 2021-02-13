PennDOT places restrictions on Midstate roadways in preparation for winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has placed restrictions on Midstate roadways due to winter weather conditions.

As of noon on Saturday the entire length of Interstate 76/276, the Pa. Turnpike mainline, in both directions, and Interstate 476, the Pa. Turnpike Northeast Extension, in both directions are restricted under Tier 1 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan.

Tier 1 restrictions will also be implemented to the following roadways at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday:

The entire length of Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

in both directions; Interstate 81 from the Maryland border to Interstate 80;

from the Maryland border to Interstate 80; The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 95 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 176 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 283 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 295 in both directions;

in both directions; The entire length of Interstate 476 (non-tolled portion) in both directions; and

in both directions; and The entire length of Interstate 676 in both directions.

Vehicles prohibited to drive on these roadways under Tier 1 restrictions include tractors without trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed or open trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers, enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV, passenger vehicles towing trailers, recreational vehicles, buses, and motorcycles.

For the latest report on the winter storm or ongoing winter weather conditions, visit abc27.com/weather.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter and check www.511pa.com for road conditions before driving.