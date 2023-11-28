(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is warning motorists to stay alert for snow squalls, and drifting or blowing snow ahead during the winter season.

This warning comes after an icy morning commute led to multiple crashes in the Midstate Tuesday morning.

The department is now reminding motorists to slow down, pay attention, and drive with caution, especially during snow squalls or in low-visibility conditions.

PennDOT says snow squalls can hit with little to no warning and lead to snow-covered roads, virtually eliminating driver visibility. Blowing and drifting of snow paired with falling temperatures can also lead to icy conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

PennDOT is also reminding motorists that the National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings. If you receive one of the warnings, PennDOT says you should delay travel or exit the highway at the next opportunity.

If you do find yourself driving through winter weather, PennDOT also recommends following these guidelines:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.

Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.

Use your defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drive impaired.

If you are in or near a crash during a snow squall, PennDOT says to do the following:

In most cases, you are safer in your vehicle with seat belts fastened.

If possible, drive slowly to the front of the pileup and get off travel lanes.

If you must leave your car for an emergency, try to wait until it looks safe.

Do not stand outside your vehicle on or near the roadway.

In addition to the snow squall warning, PennDOT is also reminding motorists that roads that may look wet may actually be icy. During freezing temperatures, motorists should be extra cautious especially when approaching bridges, overpasses, or ramps.

Motorists should also be extra cautious around plow trucks and leave them leave extra space when following. Motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials, PennDOT said.

PennDOT recommends avoiding travel during winter storms and keeping an emergency kit on hand in your vehicle.

Emergency kits should include phone chargers, non-perishable food, water, a blanket, a small shovel, and warm clothes. Motorists may also want to include other items such as baby food, pet supplies, or medications, based on the needs of their passengers.