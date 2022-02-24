HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With snow and sleet on the way, we checked with PennDOT to see what their plan is.

Workers with PennDOT pretreated roads with salt brine and operators will be working 12-hour shifts patrolling the area and will continue to treat and plow roads. PennDOT officials say it’s important to stay on top of the road conditions because that will reduce the risk of any driver having an accident.

“If you see a plow, give them plenty of room. Please, slow down, and quite frankly if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out,” Lebanon County Maintenance Manager, Tony Travis said.

Workers say they will continue with their round-the-clock service until the storm is over.