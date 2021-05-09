PennDOT to replace bridge in Lebanon County, detour in place for 105 days

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 934 (Bellegrove Road) between Hill Church Road and Kauffman Road in North Annville Twp., Lebanon County.

A 105-day detour will begin Monday, May 10. This detour will be in place for cars using Harrison Drive (Route 4008) and Ono Road (Route 4007). A detour will be in place for trucks using Clear Spring Road and Route 422.

This project includes the replacement of an existing single-span concrete arch culvert with a single-span precast concrete box culvert. Work also includes minor roadway approach work, shoulder widening, a pipe replacement under Hill Church Road, guide rail replacement along Ono Road, and other miscellaneous construction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss