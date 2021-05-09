PennDOT to replace bridge in Lebanon County, detour in place for 105 days

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a bridge replacement project is set to begin this week on Route 934 (Bellegrove Road) between Hill Church Road and Kauffman Road in North Annville Twp., Lebanon County.

A 105-day detour will begin Monday, May 10. This detour will be in place for cars using Harrison Drive (Route 4008) and Ono Road (Route 4007). A detour will be in place for trucks using Clear Spring Road and Route 422.

This project includes the replacement of an existing single-span concrete arch culvert with a single-span precast concrete box culvert. Work also includes minor roadway approach work, shoulder widening, a pipe replacement under Hill Church Road, guide rail replacement along Ono Road, and other miscellaneous construction.