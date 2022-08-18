MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that it expects drainage improvements between Route 35 and Main Street on Route 333 in Mifflin Borough to begin Monday, Aug. 22.

A release from PennDOT states that the drainage improvements are part of a project to replace a bridge spanning Tuscarora Creek on Route 3023, also known as Pumping Station Road, near Perulack and remove the structure from the counties list of bridges that are in poor condition.

Because of this work, drivers should expect traffic to be down to a single lane with flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control for a portion of the week while the contractor makes the improvements to the roadway. However, impacts should be minimal as most of the work is expected to take place off the roadway.

Pumping Station Road remains closed and separate detours for passenger and commercial vehicles should remain in place.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge which was built in 1941, construction of its replacement, and drainage improvements to Route 333. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Below is a map of where the truck and car detours are in relation to the work zone: