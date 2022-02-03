PennDOT will not pretreat roads for winter weather on Friday, asks drivers to plan ahead

(WHTM) — The potential of icy roadways and dangerous conditions could affect many Midstate drivers and their morning commute. So PennDOT is asking everyone not to drive if they don’t have to.

Thursday morning, the roads are very wet so drivers need to be careful when getting behind the wheel, but there is one key thing drivers also need to know. abc27 spoke with PennDOT, who said that due to the rain, they will not be pretreating the roads.

Leads with PennDOT say there is no point to pre-treat the roads with salt brine when the rain will wash it away. So they are asking drivers to pay close attention to the potential of icy streets, bridges, and much more.

For those who have to drive, plan extra time for the commute and leave plenty of space with other vehicles on the road.

“Also I think it’s important that you know there’s a potential we might impose a speed restriction or some sort of vehicle restriction on major roads, which they’re doing in the North and West. They’re planning those to kinda keep those large commercial vehicles off our interstates,” said David Thompson, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 8.

PennDOT also says they are not sure how long this storm will last, but they will have crews ready and will monitor trouble spots.