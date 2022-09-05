HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are stepping up patrols on Labor Day as millions across the commonwealth celebrate the long holiday weekend.

“We’re going to double our population, if not more,” West Shore Regional Police Chief Anthony Minium said.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects traffic to increase by 1.5% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year — that means roughly 45,000 more people are expected to hit the road.

Harrisburg Police also increased patrols throughout the city due to the Kipona Festival happening along the Susquehanna River. Police said they expected foot traffic to increase substantially.

Local law enforcement emphasized that road closures and delays Sunday night into Monday are likely due to high traffic volumes.