Pa. Turnpike closed westbound due to an 8-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be temporarily closed westbound from Morgantown to Reading interchanges due to two crashes involving eight vehicles.
All lanes are affected. The detour, due to the closure, is to take State Route 10 South to State Route 23 West to US Route 322 West to Route 222 North and then reenter the Pa. Turnpike at the Reading Interchange.
According to Commissioner Ray D’Agostino via Twitter, the accident is involving a tractor trailer and a line of vehicles.
This is a developing story, check back for updates. There is news yet for when the lanes will reopen.