Pa. Turnpike closed westbound due to an 8-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be temporarily closed westbound from Morgantown to Reading interchanges due to two crashes involving eight vehicles.

Due to two crashes involving 8 vehicles in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be temporarily closed westbound from Morgantown to Reading interchanges. — Cpl. Holly Reber-Billings (@PSPTroopTPIO) July 21, 2021

All lanes are affected. The detour, due to the closure, is to take State Route 10 South to State Route 23 West to US Route 322 West to Route 222 North and then reenter the Pa. Turnpike at the Reading Interchange.

According to Commissioner Ray D’Agostino via Twitter, the accident is involving a tractor trailer and a line of vehicles.

Mass casualty accident on PA Turnpike westbound near mile post 292.7 involving tractor trailer into a line of vehicles. Over a dozen people injured and over a dozen EMS units responding. Avoid the area and pray for the injured. — Commissioner Ray D'Agostino (@CommissionerRD) July 21, 2021

This is a developing story, check back for updates. There is news yet for when the lanes will reopen.