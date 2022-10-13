LOWERS SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has announced that on Sunday, Oct 16, crews will be removing a temporary bridge that spans the roadway at mile marker 250 on Interstate 76 of the turnpike.

A new bridge has been built and the temporary bridge is no longer needed.

The temporary bridge removal is slated to occur between 12:01 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. During this time all eastbound and westbound traffic between the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and Lebanon-Lancaster Interchange, Exit 266, will be detoured.

The detours for both directions of travel are listed below:

Eastbound Detour Motorists heading east during this time will exit at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and follow I-283 North to US 322 East to SR 72 to re-enter the Turnpike at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, Exit 266.

Westbound Detour Motorists heading west during this time will exit at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange, Exit 266, and follow SR 72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to re-enter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247.



During Sunday’s Turnpike closure, Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned in the impacted areas.