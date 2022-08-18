DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pigs got loose on I-81 northbound near exit 77 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning, PennDOT confirmed to abc27.

Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, said police were dispatched around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday for loose pigs on the roadway around mile marker 77.

PennDOT said the pigs were off the roadway around 9:18 a.m. They are not sure how they got loose in the first place.

Some of the pigs had to be euthanized due to injuries after being struck, Frazer said.

511PA showed some traffic delays around exit 77: PA 39 – Manada Hill/Hershey on Thursday morning. Frazer said there was a trailer on the shoulder of the roadway and traffic was slowed down as troopers tried to get the pigs back on the trailer.