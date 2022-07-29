LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT and the Manheim Township Police Department are advising motorists in Lancaster County that a maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road, also known as Route 1014 In Lancaster County.

The pipe that is being replaced is located between Route 501 and Route 272 in Manheim Township.

According to PennDOT, the road will be closed through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday, Aug.1, and Wednesday, Aug. 5. weather permitting.

The road will be open on either side of the closure for local traffic.

below is a map of the affected area. The road marked in red is where the pipe will be replaced. The road marked in orange is the detour motorists can take to avoid the closure.