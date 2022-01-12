Police activity on I-81 S near Manada Hill/Hershey exit causes traffic delays

(WHTM) — Motorists traveling on I-81 Southbound should expect delays roughly three miles south of Exit: PA 39 – MANADA HILL/HERSHEY.

As of 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, the cause of the police activity is unknown. To check the conditions of the roadway and other major roadways, visit 511PA’s website by clicking here.

