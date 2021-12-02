Portion of Pa. Turnpike to be closed due to bridge demolition in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists that a bridge is set to be demolished across I-76 in Dauphin County during the overnight hours on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The demolition is slated to occur beginning at 12:01 am through 5 a.m. on Sunday. Both lanes of the turnpike will be closed during this time between the Harrisburg East Interchange, exit 246, and The Lebanon- Lancaster interchange, exit 266. This closure is required so construction crews can safely demolish the overhead bridge.

Eastbound and westbound detours are to be set up during the planned overnight closure.

Motorists heading east during this time will exit at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247, and follow I-283 North to US 322 East to SR72 to reenter the Turnpike at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, Exit 266.

Motorists heading west during this time will exit at the Lebanon/Lancaster Interchange, Exit 266, and follow SR72 North to US 322 West to I-283 South to reenter the Turnpike at the Harrisburg East Interchange, Exit 247.

During the closure, Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted areas. Changeable signs will also provide information on these closures. Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly.

Motorists can also check road conditions by using the free 511PA service by clicking here.