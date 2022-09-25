LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A large transformer will be transported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to an email from Buckingham Heavy Transport, the transport is to start at the NS Railyard at 103 Bridge Street in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation at 375 Bucknell Road in Manheim.

The route starts on Route 462, and then travels on Route 741, Route 30, Fruitville Pike, and will end on Bucknoll Road.

The transport is scheduled to take 6 to 8 hours and will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Police vehicles will escort the trailer, and PPL line trucks and a tree trimmer will also accompany the tractor-trailer to mitigate any obstacles across the route.

Below is a map of where the transport will be taking place.