Ramp closure planned from PA Turnpike to Route 283 EB, Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to eastbound Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, is scheduled to be closed Wednesday night.

A contractor plans to pave the ramp as part of the Route 283 reconstruction project.

The contractor will close the ramp at approximately 8 p.m. and reopen it at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30.

There will be a detour. Motorists wishing to access eastbound Route 283 from the turnpike should travel northbound on Interstate 283 to Exit 2 (Route 441), turn left onto Route 441, then turn left onto southbound Interstate 283 and follow it to the exit to eastbound Route 283.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

