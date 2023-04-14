CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Friday, April 14 that the ramps at the Interstate 81 interchange with Route 11/15 in Cumberland County have been scheduled to be closed at night for resurfacing.

Work on the ramps includes milling, patching, and paving.

The closures will be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will begin on Sunday, April 16. The work will continue during those hours on certain nights through May 20.

As quoted in the release, PennDOT has stated the following ramp closures and detours.

The ramp from Route 11/15 South to I-81 North Take Route 11/15 south to I-81 south to Route 944 (Wertzville Road) to northbound I-81.

The ramp from 81 North to Route 11/15 North Take I-81 north to Route 22 west to Route 39 (Linglestown Road) west to North Front Street south to I-81 south to Route 11/15 north.

The ramp from I-81 North to Route 11/15 South Take I-81 north to Route 11/15 north to I-81 south to Route 11/15 south.

The ramp from Route 11/15 North to I-81 North Take Route 11/15 north to I-81 south to Route 11/15 south to I-81 north.

The ramp from I-81 north to Route 11/15 North and South Take I-81 north to Route 22 west to Route 39 (Linglestown Road) west North Front Street south to I-81south to Route 11/15 north and south.



This project is expected to be completed by November 21, 2023.

Below is a map, showing the location of where the work will be performed.