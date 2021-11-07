Ramp closures on I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge scheduled for this week in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic heads up for drivers, PennDot will close the east shore ramps at the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg for repair work this week.

The good news? The closures will happen between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. so construction will not interrupt the morning and evening commutes.

The front street ramp to I-83N will close the Monday and Tuesday. The Front Street ramp to I-83S will close Wednesday night and the ramp from I-83S to Second Street will close Thursday night.

Detours will be in place. Check out traffic conditions by visiting 511PA’s website by clicking here.