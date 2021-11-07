Ramp closures on I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge scheduled for this week in Harrisburg

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PENNDOT Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Logo 690×460 2014_-2207135739722511054

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A traffic heads up for drivers, PennDot will close the east shore ramps at the Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge over the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg for repair work this week.

The good news? The closures will happen between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. so construction will not interrupt the morning and evening commutes.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The front street ramp to I-83N will close the Monday and Tuesday. The Front Street ramp to I-83S will close Wednesday night and the ramp from I-83S to Second Street will close Thursday night.

Detours will be in place. Check out traffic conditions by visiting 511PA’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss