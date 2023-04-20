DAUPHIN AND PERRY COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that ramp closures are scheduled for Route 22/322 in Perry County as well as on Route 11/15 in Dauphin County.

PennDOT states that weather permitting, the ramp from Route 11/15 southbound and Route 22/322 eastbound, and the ramp from Route 22/322 eastbound to Route 11/15 southbound will be closed beginning on May 1. This is due to a resurfacing project.

The following detours will be put in place, as quoted in the release from PennDOT:

Southbound Route 11/15 to eastbound Route 22/322 traffic should take westbound Route 22/322 (Lewistown) to access eastbound Route 22/322 from the Watts Interchange.

Eastbound Route 22/322 to southbound Route 11/15 traffic should take the off-ramp to Route 11/15 (Selinsgrove/Camp Hill) then keep right to northbound Route 11/15 (Amity Hall), then continue to the ramp to southbound Route 11/15.

The closures are expected to remain in effect until the end of June, so the ramps can be reconstructed. Also included in the project is resurfacing of eastbound and westbound Route 22/322 in Greenwood Township and Millerstown Borough in Perry County. PennDOT says this work extends from the Juniata County line to Owl Hollow Road.

According to PennDOT, work in Dauphin County includes resurfacing on Route 11/15 from the Juniata River bridge to the Perry County line and reconstruction of the eastbound Route 22/322 ramp to southbound Route 11/15, and the southbound Route 11/15 ramp eastbound Route 22/322 in Dauphin County.

Alternating lane restrictions will be in place. PennDOT states there will be no restrictions in place during major holidays and fall Penn State home football games. All ramp work will require closures and detours. Advance notice will be issued before the closures.

Below is a map of where the work will be taking place.

Courtesy of PennDOT



