MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A ramp in Lancaster County is closed due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.

Police say the ramp from Route 222 south to Route 30 west is closed and drivers should find alternate routes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Photos from the Police Department show a tractor-trailer on its side in a grassy area beside the roadway.

Photo from the Manheim Township Police Department

According to 511PA, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The exact number of vehicles involved is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there were any injuries related to the crash.