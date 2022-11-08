CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Route 581 is back open Tuesday morning after a late-night crash closed the I-83 on-ramp.

A tractor-trailer crashed and flipped over, blocking US 581 East at the ramp onto I-83 South in Cumberland County on Monday night.

The truck was blocking the roadway at Exit 6B near Lemoyne as of 11:19 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The crash was cleared just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to remove the truck. It is not clear at this time whether there were any injuries.