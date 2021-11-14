Repairs continue on I-83 South Bridge this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Repairs are set to continue this coming week on the east shore ramps at the I-83 South Bridge.

Weather permitting, crews plan to set up detours for the ramp from Front Street to northbound I-83 (Ramp C), the ramp from Front Street to southbound I-83 (Ramp A) and the ramp from southbound I-83 to Second Street (Ramp D).

Courtesy: PennDOT

Work will happen Sunday night, Nov. 14, through Tuesday night, Nov. 16. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, though PennDOT warns multiple may be closed at any time during the work period. Closures will go into effect at 8 p.m. each night and lift by 6 a.m.

For the Front St. ramp to I-83 NB, use Paxton St. to 13th St. to I-83 NB.

For the Front St. ramp to I-83 SB, use NB I-83 to 13th St. to I-83 SB.

For the I-83 SB ramp to Second St., use 17th St. to Paxton St. to Second St.

This road work will include replacing expansion joint seals and concrete repairs.

Check out traffic conditions by visiting 511PA’s website here.