YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be traffic restrictions in place on I-83 in York County to allow for bridge inspections.

According to PennDOT, the inspections will be performed on the Route 238 and Route 124 bridges spanning the interstate.

Courtesy PennDOT

Weather permitting, this work will be completed on Monday, October 9, and Tuesday, October 10 on the Route 238 (Church Road) bridge spanning I-83 at Exit 24 in Manchester Township.

The Route 124 (Mount Rose Avenue) bridge spanning the interstate at Exit 18 in Springettsbury Township will be inspected on Wednesday, October 11, and Thursday, October 12.

For both inspections, PennDOT says there will be alternating left and right lane restrictions on interstate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. on work days.

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert while the inspections are being completed, obey work zone signs, and use caution when driving through the areas.