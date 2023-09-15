(WHTM) — PennDOT announced that lane restrictions will be in place next week on Route 372 to allow for the inspection of the Norman Wood Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River and Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks between York and Lancaster counties.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Monday, September 18 through Monday, September 25.

During this time traffic will be restricted to a single lane with flaggers in place for traffic control.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says an inspection crane will be used to perform the inspection.

Motorists are being asked to stay alert, drive with caution, and obey work zone signs.