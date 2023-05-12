DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced they will be performing a resurfacing project on Toll House Road in Londonderry Township

Weather permitting, work will be from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM Monday, May 22, through Wednesday, May 24. Makeup days have also been planned for Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

PennDOT states there will be three stages of ramp closures and detours.

On Monday, May 22 the eastbound Route 283 ramp to Toll House Road will be closed. Traffic will be detoured eastbound on Route 283 to the Route 743 (Elizabethtown/Hershey) Exit, then return on westbound Route 283 to Toll House Road. On Tuesday, May 23, the ramp from Toll House Road to eastbound Route 283 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured westbound on Route 283 to the Vine Street Exit to access eastbound Route 283. On Wednesday, May 24, the ramp from westbound Route 283 to Toll House Road, and the ramp from Toll House Road to westbound Route 283 will be closed.

Traffic on Route 283 West that needs to exit onto Toll House Road will be taken west on Route 283 to the Vine Street Exit and then returned back to Route 283 East.

Drivers on Toll House Road who want to go west on Route 283 will be detoured east on Route 283 to the Route 743 (Elizabethtown/Hershey) Exit to access westbound Route 283.

Below is a map of where the project will be taking place.

Courtesy of PennDOT

Alternating lanes of traffic will be restricted on Toll House Road during this work and flaggers will be stationed on Toll House Road and at interchange ramps as needed.