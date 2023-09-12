LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that 2.2-mile resurfacing project has begun on Route 322 in Lancaster County.

The work area stretches from Academy Drive in Ephrata Borough westward through Ephrata Township to Wood Corner Road/Durlach Road in Clay Township.

PennDOT says that work is planned during the daylight hours for the next two weeks. While work is being done, there will be short-term lane restrictions in place along with flaggers.

After that, the work will transition to nighttime hours. While work is being completed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. there will be lane restrictions under flagging and an oversize load restriction in place.

The work being done includes full width milling, base repair, drainage replacement, guide rail updates, ADA curb ramp construction, asphalt paving, line painting, sign updates, and other miscellaneous construction.

Motorists are asked to drive cautiously and stay alert in the work area.

PennDOT expects all work to be completed by May 31, 2024.