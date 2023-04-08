LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 starting on April 11. The project was expected to begin the week prior, but the work was postponed due to cold overnight temperatures.

According to PennDOT, the work will begin Tuesday, April 11, and there will be lane closures during nighttime hours.

PennDOT has said the project limits are from just south of Lausch Road in East Cocalico Township to the Berks County line in Brecknock Township. This project also includes the four ramps at Col. Howard Boulevard, which is the Route 272/Denver-Pa. Turnpike exit.

This project is expected to be completed by Oct. 27, 2023. New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the prime contractor on this $8,529,957 project, PennDOT noted.

Below is a map of where the project will be taking place.