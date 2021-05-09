Resurfacing Project to begin this week in Franklin Co., possible lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a 3.41-mile resurfacing project is set to begin this week on Route 16 (Buchanan Trail) in Franklin County.

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, May 11, from Lindale Avenue in Antrim Twp. to Eastern Avenue in Greencastle Borough. There will be short-term lane closures under flagging Monday through Friday. No lane closures are permitted during peak hours of 6 to 8:30 a.m., and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work is expected to be completed by September 17.

This project consists of milling, resurfacing, base repair, guiderail replacement, drainage upgrades, new signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.