LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that a maintenance crew in Dauphin County has closed a section of Locust Lane (Route 3024) in Lower Paxton Township.

The road is closed to allow for a pipe replacement project. The pipe is located between Franklin Street and Willow Road/Rawleigh Street in the township.

PennDOT says Locust Lane will be closed in this spot for about three weeks. Work was originally scheduled to start on Friday, August 18 but was rescheduled due to a material delivery delay.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says a detour is in place.

Motorists traveling east from west of the closure should use Route 22, Progress Avenue (Route 3015), Union Deposit Road (Route 3020), and Rutherford Road (Route 3017). Motorists traveling west from east of the closure should use Rutherford Road, Union Deposit Road, Progress Avenue, S. 34th Street, and Route 22.