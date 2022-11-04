FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania National Guard announced on Friday, Nov. 4, that a portion of a road within Fort Indiantown Gap will be closing.

The release states that Utility Road from Asher-Miner Road to Service Road will be closed between Monday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 11. This is being done due to utility pole replacements.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra time as they detour around the closure. During this closure, motorists may access the installation by continuing northwest on Asher-Miner Road to Clement Avenue or following the existing Fisher Avenue detour directing traffic onto Biddle Road.

This section of the road has been closed but was reopened in June following the closure of Fisher Avenue for constriction of an access control point and visitors center. More information on this project can be found here.

The road will close again after both access control points are finished and Fort Indiantown Gap becomes a controlled-access installation.