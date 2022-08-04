LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday, Aug. 9. Work is expected to begin around 7 a.m.

Most of the work is to be done in the eastbound lane of the road. After completing work in the eastbound lane the contractor will switch to the westbound lane. The lane of work will be closed and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone, using the open lane.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The release states that delays are expected and motorists should plan on taking different routes.

These repairs are in advance of a resurfacing project on Route 772 from Route 501 eastward to the borough line. Work on Water Street from Route 772 to the Warwick Township line is also expected during the resurfacing project. More information about those construction activities will be announced at a later date.

Below is a map of where the work is being done. the main project is highlighted in orange, but the work occurring on Monday, Aug. 8 is highlighted in yellow.