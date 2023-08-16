DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that Locust Lane (Route 3024) will be closed to through traffic in Dauphin County for road work later this week.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says a pipe replacement project on the road will begin on Friday, August 18 and be completed by Friday, September 8.

The road will be closed at the pipe location between Franklin Street and Willow Road/Rawleigh Street in Lower Paxton Township.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says a detour will be in place.

Traffic traveling east from west of the closure should use Route 22, Progress Avenue (Route 3015), Union Deposit Road (Route 3020) and Rutherford Road (Route 3017).

Motorists traveling west from east of the closure should use Rutherford Road, Union Deposit Road, Progress Avenue, S. 34th Street, and Route 22.