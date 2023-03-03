HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that work is set to resume on a resurfacing and safety improvement project on Route 15 from just south of York Springs in Adams County to just south of Dillsburg in York County.

This work will require temporary crossing and left turn restrictions at Golf Course Road/Range End Road, and permanent crossing and left turn restrictions at Glenwood Road within the Route 15 corridor just south of Dillsburg.

The road work will begin on Monday, March 6 when line eradication begins, and implemented lane shifts on Route 15 at both intersections.

This work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane during work hours.

The following week, beginning Monday, March 13, the center barrier will be installed on Route 15 at both locations to eliminate crossing traffic and left turns from the side roads onto Route 15 and left turns from Route 15 onto the side roads.

This work is part of a project that consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including the roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rails will be replaced.

A map of the work can be seen below: