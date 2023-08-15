CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be a rolling stop in place on Interstate 81 Cumberland County on Wednesday, August 16.

The rolling stop will be on the southbound side of the interstate near Shippensburg. PennDOT says it will be in place to allow for blasting to be done at a nearby business development on Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174).

Weather permitting, PennDOT says there will be a single blast near I-81 Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

As a safety precaution, the rolling stop will last up to 10 minutes on southbound I-81 beginning about 1,000 feet north of the exit while the work is performed.

There will be no restrictions on northbound I-81 at this location.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says motorists should stay alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.