CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that a rolling stop will be in place on I-81 near Shippensburg in Cumberland County.

The stop will affect the southbound lanes of the interstate and will be in place to allow for blasting to take place at a nearby business development on Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174).

Weather permitting, PennDOT says there will be a single blast near I-81 Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) sometime between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on August 23.

As a safety precaution, the rolling stop will last up to 10 minutes on southbound I-81 beginning about 1,000 feet north of the exit while the work is performed.

There will be no restrictions on northbound I-81 in this location.

PennDOT is urging motorists to stay alert and watch for slow-moving vehicles.