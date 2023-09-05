CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that there will be a rolling stop on I-81 south near Shippensburg on Wednesday, September 6.

The rolling stop is scheduled to allow for a contractor to perform blasting at a nearby business development on Walnut Bottom Road (Route 174).

Weather permitting, there will be a single blast near I-81 Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The rolling stop will be in place as safety precaution, while this work is being performed. The stop will last up to 10 minutes on southbound I-81 and will begin about 1,000 feet north of the exit.

Courtesy PennDOT

There will be no restrictions on northbound I-81 in this spot.

PennDOT is urging motorists to stay alert and look out for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.