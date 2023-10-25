(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that there will be rolling stops on Interstate 83 in York County on Wednesday, October 25 and Friday, October 27.

The stops will be performed between Exit 24 and Exit 28 to allow a contractor to perform blasting at a nearby business development.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says there will be a single rolling stop of up to 10 minutes on both days.

The stops will affect both sides of the interstate from Exit 24 (Emigsville/Route 238) to Exit 28 (Route 297/Zions View/Strinestown).

PennDOT is urging motorists to be alert and watch for slow moving vehicles.