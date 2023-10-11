DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday that there are rolling stops planned on the Route 322 intersection with Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township on Thursday, October 12.

These stops are scheduled to allow for power lines to be strung across the highway at the intersection.

Weather permitting, this work will be done between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Courtesy PennDOT

Multiple rolling stops lasting up to 15 minutes will happen in both directions of Route 322 approaching the Chambers Hill Road intersection while the work is being completed.

PennDOT is asking motorists to stay alert and watch for slow moving or stopped traffic.