HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened just after 5 p.m.

A rollover crash shut down multiple northbound lanes of I-83 in Harrisburg. The incident occurred right at Exit 43 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge.

No word on what caused the accident or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.