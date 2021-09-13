Rollover crash on I-83 shuts down all northbound lanes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 has shut down all northbound lanes in northern York County.

According to PennDOT, the incident involved a rolled-over vehicle with someone being ejected. The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. The incident took place between Exit 24: Pa. 238 – Emigsville and Exit 28: Pa. 297 – Zions View/Strinestown.

According to PennDOT cameras in the area, northbound traffic is being rerouted onto the nearest exit ramp. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.