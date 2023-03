CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed US Route 15 northbound in Cumberland County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to PennDOT, the crash on US 15 northbound between Exit: SR 2047 Lower Allen Drive and Exit: PA 581 East to I-83 Harrisburg/Hershey. All lanes are closed.

No word on when the road will reopen or if there were any injuries. at this time.