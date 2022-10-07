REED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Dauphin County are being advised to be prepared for lane restrictions on Tuesday, October 11 on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 32/33 in Reed Township so the Route 11/15 bridge spanning the highway can be inspected.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Traffic on westbound Route 22/322 at the Route 11/15 interchange will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed. The left lane will alternately be closed for a short period of that time.

The right lane and shoulder of eastbound Route 22/322 will be closed from approximately 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.