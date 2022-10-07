HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is advising motorists in Dauphin County that there will be lane restrictions on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to a release, the lane restrictions will be on both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Harrisburg so the Route 39, or Linglestown Road bridge spanning the highway can be inspected.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Traffic on westbound Route 22/322 at the Linglestown Road interchange will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The right lane and shoulder of the road will be closed.

The right lane and shoulder of eastbound Route 22/322 will be closed from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place.