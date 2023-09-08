LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to PennDOT, the Route 22 bridge that spans from Swatara Creek about half a mile east of Route 72 in Swatara Township has an inspection planned for next week.

PennDOT says the inspection of the Route 22 bridge over Swatara Creek will begin Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept.12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In both the east and westbound directions of Route 22 will be a right lane restriction.

Motorists are asked by PennDOT to be alert and cautious when driving through the work zones.