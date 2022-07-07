DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Thursday, July 7 that the ramp from Route 22 eastbound to Interstate 81 North in Dauphin County will be closing for about two months for preservation work.

The ramp will close Monday, July 18, and reopen on Sept. 18, 2022, weather permitting. . A detour will be in place. Motorists driving to access northbound I-81 from eastbound Route 22 should take southbound I-81 to Exit 65 (Route 11/15 South/Enola), then take southbound Route 11/15 a short distance to the ramp to northbound I-81.

Work on the ramp will include, removing concrete, minor drainage updates, concrete barrier repairs, as well as repair to two piers and abutments. Steel around the bridge will also be painted.

This work is part of projects that included bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign, and sign structure replacements, and other constructions on Interstate 81 from Progress Avenue in Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge.

A map of where the work is taking place is pictured below: