LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 222 southbound has reopened at the Oregon Pike Exit in Manheim Township after a tractor-trailer, which jackknifed on a ramp, was cleared.

According to the police report, the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West was completely blocked. Traffic was being detoured off the Route 222 South Oregon Pike Exit.

Courtesy of 511PA

Emergency crews were on the scene attempting to mitigate fuel leakage. There were major delays along Route 222.