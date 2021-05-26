UPDATE: One lane open at Route 30 following dump truck roll-over in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 30 has reopened one lane after it was closed to oncoming traffic as the Manheim Township Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a partially rolled-over dump truck and a passenger vehicle.

To alleviate backlog, 283 at Chester Rd. is closed.

Officials say the crash occurred in the area of Fruitville Pike, in Manheim Township. Heavy equipment is on the scene and the roadway will be closed for a significant amount of time.

Initial reports also indicated a driver was trapped, but they’ve been released and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Drivers can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.