SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM)– One person has died and two others are injured after a two-car crash happened Wednesday morning in Lancaster County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township.

Police said when first responders arrived they found that both drivers and a passenger all had serious injuries. All three were transported to Lancaster General Hospital by EMS.

At about 9:45 a.m. police said they received word from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office that one of the drivers involved had died from her injuries.

On Nov. 3, State Police identified the victim as 58-year-old Kimberly Halota. Troopers say another driver sustained suspected broken legs from the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police was on scene investigating and PennDOT was assisting with traffic control.

Route 30 was closed for several hours at Old Highway following the crash.